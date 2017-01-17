10 Horrible Things you’re doing to your Eyes

It is common knowledge that eyes are one of the most vital and sensitive organs of our body. However, there is almost nothing that we do to consciously take care of them. On the contrary, there are several things that we do daily, which harm our eyes.

It is necessary to mend our ways when it comes to our eyes, or else we might end up damaging them permanently. Mentioned below are ten of the most common and the most horrible things, which if not stopped immediately, can harm your eyes in an irreparable way:

Sleeping with contact lenses on

At some point in time, most of us are guilty of this bad habit. A study revealed that the risk of developing a corneal ulcer is ten to fifteen times higher in people who wear contact lenses for an extended period of time, as opposed to those who wear them only during daytime. You’re denying your corneas the much-needed oxygen, which is an excellent way to induce infection and stimulate bacteria growth.

Not wearing sunglasses year-round

A lot of people assume sunglasses are simply for the summer, or that they’re only for fashion purposes. Given the drastic climate change, the sun rays are becoming more harmful day by day. Hence, not using proper UV protection to shield your eyes, can lead to corneal burns, skin cancer on the eyelids, and visible spots on the whites of the eyes. Choose sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB rays.

Staring at electronic devices for hours at a stretch

Again, almost every one of us is used to this ill habit. The worse thing is, most of us aren’t even aware of staring at a screen for hours together. Not giving your eyes regular breaks from digital screens can cause eyestrain, headaches, and exhaustion. Practice the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look away from the screen for at least 20 seconds, at something which is at least 20 feet away.

Not going for annual comprehensive eye exams

When was the last time you underwent an eye exam? Can’t remember, right? The best way to counter a long lapse between your eye check-ups is to schedule your next check-up at the end of your current appointment. Comprehensive eye examinations do not just examine visual acuity, but they also give a good evaluation of your overall eye health. Countless people have discovered that they are hypertensive or diabetic because of an eye exam, which has helped them undergo relevant treatment, in time.

Sleeping without removing eye makeup

Think what harm will the innocent eye liner or eye shadow do if left on while sleeping? Think again! Sleeping without removing the eye makeup can plug the pores of skin, often causing pimples, stye and damaged skin.

Relying on eye drops more than on your doctor

Many people overuse redness-reducing eye drops, which contract blood vessels momentarily. Over the counter, eye drops may contain vasoconstrictors, which shrink blood vessels. While this certainly makes your eyes seem less red, the harmful chemicals contained in the composition can worsen your eye in the long run. If your eyes are invariably irritated, go and see the ophthalmologist and avoid any kind of self-medication, whatsoever.

Using expired solution, lenses, or eye drops

These solutions have disinfectants that kill bacteria on your lenses, so you need to make sure all of those ingredients are still within their expiry date. You also need to ensure that the solution in which you store your contacts is replaced as advised by your doctor. And even though it appears like a simple solution, don’t wash your contact lens container or store those lenses in any liquid that’s not sterilized, like tap water. It may lead to Acanthamoeba keratitis, a drug-resistant corneal infection.

Applying eyeliner to your waterline

When you put a liner on your waterline, i.e. on the inside of your lower eyelashes, you’re merging it with your tears. If you’re wearing contacts, they may get covered with tiny makeup particles, which can deny your eyes the much required oxygen. Besides, bits of makeup can get into the eyes, thus increasing the chances of an infection. It is essential to keep your eyes healthy and beautiful.

Touching and rubbing your eyes

We all do this when we’re exhausted or sleepy, which is fine. Yet, it’s best to do this with your lids shut. Only massage the surface of your eyes. Rubbing them too hard can also cause broken blood vessels and inflammation. Another reason to avoid touching them directly is, your eyes are shielded by moist mucous membranes, and moist surfaces easily catch germs. This multiplies the chances of an infection.

Over-the-countertop medication

It is not advisable to depend on over-the-counter eye drops or eye medications for on-the-spot relief from eye problems. These small inflammations in eyes might be indications of a serious infection, which only an ophthalmologist can detect. So avoid self-medication at any cost.

We rely on our sight more than any of our other senses. Hence, pay more attention to your habits, in case of your eyes. If you are guilty of any of the habits mentioned above, it’s high time you changed them. Induce correct ways in your routine to protect and keep your eyes healthy. The most crucial choice you can make for your eyes is to schedule periodic and thorough eye exams. This will help you gain not only a healthy vision, but also prevent eye ailments.

Author Bio:

Aaron Barriga is the online marketing manager for Insight Vision Center. With a knack for understanding medical procedures, and an interest in eye and vision health, Aaron loves to share what he knows and what he learns. He blogs with a mission of informing readers about the latest eye care technology and other topics related to eye care especially LASIK. He loves collecting coasters from the different bars and restaurants he visits during his travels