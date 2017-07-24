5 Top Benefits of Indoor Cycling

You want to do some form of exercise regularly if you want to keep your body in its optimal condition. Easing into the next level of your physical journey means that you should start with a fitness activity that you think will suit your personality and time. If you are the indoor-loving person, then indoor cycling is very recommended for you.

There are many good reasons why you head over to the gym and sign up for an indoor cycling class. Perhaps you want a more structured classroom-like setting which can help you stay motivated to keep going with your workouts or possibly you just want to try a new routine to spice up your fitness goals. Before you buy an indoor cycle or join a class, consider these top benefits that you can get from it.

It improves your cardiovascular health

Expect a typical of 45 to 60 minutes of indoor intense cycling sessions. This will keep your heart pumping every time. If you want to add a regular cardio workout routine, then this is a right choice for you.

If you join an indoor cycling class, you can keep your heart rate vigorously going in as much as 45 minutes to an hour per day. Continuously engaging in this fitness activity will lower your risk of developing serious ailments such as coronary heart disease and other related conditions. It also regulates blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Reduces your stress levels

You might have heard of the desirable “runner’s high” which is the point at which exercise causes happiness. This whole change in your body happens in the brain when it releases endorphins which can create happiness and even act as painkillers.

The good thing is that it’s not just the runners who will experience this but everyone who undergoes regular physical activities like indoor cycling.

You might not experience it in the first few days of your indoor cycling sessions but you surely will after a few classes. You’ll feel happier, less stressed, and physically better.

Burns a lot of calories

If you want to lose weight, joining an indoor cycling class will help you accomplish your fitness goals. For every 45-minute indoor cycling class that you participate in, you can burn 400 to 620 calories. While the exact of calories you will burn while riding an indoor cycling depends on a lot of factors, people who have been doing indoor cycling tend to burn lots of calories.

The number of calories you burn in a single indoor cycling class is huge. Thus, weight loss results are observable by completing just 5 to 8 sessions.

Enhances your muscular endurance

Building muscle strength and endurance is always a big goal for any workout program. And, it is one of the benefits of indoor cycling.

As you engage in a high-intensity workout such as indoor cycling, you pedal against a particular resistance, which allows your muscles to build up on endurance. Cycling primarily targets the leg and gluteus muscles.

Improving the endurance of your hamstrings, glutes, and quads strengthen the surrounding bones, ligaments, and tendons. This benefits you in your daily life, especially as you take on physical tasks.

Perfect for those who have suffered from injuries

Even if indoor cycling involves high-intensity training, it has a low impact on your body. This is ideal for people who have suffered from injuries and wanted to ease back into their fitness journey. However, you must do it correctly to expect low impact or else the impact on your joints, hips, and knees will not be as minimal as you expect it to be.

To ensure that you will not experience a lot of pain in indoor cycling, make sure that the bike you are using is setup properly and that you are wearing the right attire with emphasis on the footwear. If you are new in this activity, it is best that you join a class where you will take directions from an expert.

Indoor cycling will help you develop good health while also being fit. As a beginner in indoor cycling, you can join a class so that you get all the elements of the activity right. You can start indoor cycling by yourself in a gym or your own home once you learn the foundations of the activity.

Author Bio: Billy Smith is a writer, fitness junkie, trekker, hiker, tech geek and adventurer extraordinaire. Having worked in the IT field for over 10 years, Billy now spends a lot of his time writing to inspire people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to use technology responsibly. As the founder of Checkcorner.com, it is Billy’s endeavor to provide people with the best information and tools to transform their lives.

