7 Surprising Benefits of Drinking Coffee

Drinking your daily cup, or two, of coffee can actually be better for your body than the added jolt of caffeine. In fact, many studies have shown that drinking coffee is healthy for you, rather than not. Here are 7 surprising benefits you can receive by drinking coffee.

Makes You Happier

Whenever you drink a cup of coffee you are ingesting a stimulant known as caffeine. When the coffee is consumed the caffeine will be absorbed into your bloodstream where it will then travel to your brain.

Within the brain, the caffeine will block an inhibitory neurotransmitter called Adenosine. When this occurs, your brain will release more dopamine and norepinephrine- both of which lead to an enhanced firing of neurons. The enhanced neurons will make your reaction time quicker as well as your thought process.

Burns Fat Faster

Are you trying to shed a few pounds? If so, add a cup or two of coffee to your daily diet. Being one of few natural sources, caffeine has been confirmed to assist in the fat burning process. There have been several studies and research on the effects of caffeine and it has been proven that caffeine can boost your metabolic rate by 3-11%.

Boosts Physical Achievements

Since caffeine is a stimulant it will send signals throughout the body and basically kick it into overdrive. This happens because of the epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, being increased in the body from the coffee.

Due to these effects, it is not at all surprising that caffeine can improve your physical performance by up to 12%. If you want to see a nice improvement, try having a cup of coffee about 30 minutes before you hit the gym.

Coffee Includes Essential Nutrients

Improving your health and your nutrition can take a little bit of work and diligence. Yet with the help of a cup of coffee, you can add several essential nutrients. In just one cup of coffee you can ingest:

Potassium

Pantothenic Acid

Riboflavin

Magnesium

Manganese

Niacin

Can Lower Your Liability To Get Type Two Diabetes

Type two diabetes is becoming a worldwide epidemic. This onset disease is characterized by the blood sugar levels compared to the insulin resistance or the inability to secrete insulin.

Coffee drinkers on the other hand, will have a significantly lowered risk of developing type two diabetes.

Coffee Can Help Prevent Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease

With both Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, they will typically take effect on people over 65 years of age and those who have a history with neurodegenerative disease. At this time, there is no known cure for these neurological diseases, but you can take some preventative measures.

This of course, includes eating healthy and getting regular exercise, but drinking coffee each day can also be effective. According to several studies, coffee drinkers will have a 65% lowered chance of getting these neurodegenerative diseases.

Coffee Can Lower Your Risk of Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s disease is one of the most typical neurodegenerative diseases, just after Alzheimer’s. Parkinson’s is caused by the early death of the neurons that generate the dopamine in your brain. The same with dementia and Alzheimer’s, there is not a cure known at this time.

And much like Dementia and Alzheimer’s, drinking coffee can help stop the onset of this neurodegenerative disease. Coffee drinkers will have a low risk of getting Parkinson’s disease with a reduction in risk anywhere from 32%-60%.

Are you a coffee lover? Not only can you get your caffeine boost, but you can also receive several health benefits. If you’re anything like me, you have to have your coffee each day. Instead of going to your local coffee shop and spending about $5 or more each day on coffee, invest in your own coffee maker. It will help save money and ensure you are getting all the health benefits of drinking coffee.