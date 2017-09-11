Advantages & Disadvantages: Is Coffee Your Friend or Foe?

Nowadays, more and more coffee shops are protruding like mushrooms. The popularity of coffee shops has rapidly increased in the past years since more and more people are turning into coffee-fanatic. Some can’t even start their day without a cup of coffee.

I even have a friend who can’t function at all without having a sip of hot coffee. Try talking to her and she would snap back at you and say:” Don’t talk to me until I have my dose of coffee.”

Aside from giving you the boost of energy that you need, coffee has a lot of health benefits. No wonder coffee shops are booming.

On the contrary, there are health-conscious groups who’ve been telling you that coffee is bad for your health. If you want to live a happy and healthy life, stay away from coffee.

The notion of coffee being bad or good creates confusion amongst coffee-lovers.

Are they really a friend or an enemy?

Let’s dig deeper and see their pros and cons.

Advantages of Coffee

If you’ve been looking for reasons to continue having a cup of coffee every day, here are some of the benefits of coffee:

Reduces pain – Are your muscles sore after a workout? Having a cup of coffee or two can reduce the muscle pain by 48%

Increases your fiber intake – Fiber has been proven to be of great help when it comes to weight management. A cup of coffee has 1.8 grams of fiber.

Lowers your risk of getting liver cirrhosis – A cup of coffee contains liver protecting benefits.

Lowers your risk of acquiring type2 Diabetes – Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of diabetes, with 6% decrease for a cup of decaf coffee while 9% decrease for caffeinated coffee. Having 6 or more cups every day lowers your risk of getting type 2 diabetes by 22%

Lowers your risk of depression – According to a study conducted by Harvard School of Public Health, having 4 or more cups of coffee lowers the depression risk of women participant by 20% Having a sip of coffee can certainly turn all the blues away.

Lowers your risk of Parkinson’s and Heart disease – Having coffee regularly lowers your risk of Parkinson’s disease despite having it in your genes. Also, consuming 3-5 cups of coffee every day reduces your risk of heart disease.

Gives you a longer life – Since coffee reduces your risk from getting diseases such as gout, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and a lot more, it adds more years to your life. Greeks have long boiled coffee for longer life and heart health. Having a healthy diet and a regular dose of exercise are not the only way of having a long and healthy life. Thanks to coffee, you don’t have to spend hours on sole ellipticals to be able to get to your 70’s.

Why does coffee carry a lot of health benefits?

It is said that it’s because each coffee grounds carry antioxidant properties.

Disadvantages of Coffee

Around 180 million Americans can’t start their day without having a cup of coffee. While other people can have as much coffee as they want without having any problems, there are some unlucky ones who suffer from negative side effects.

How is coffee bad for our health?

Below are the negative sides of coffee.

Bad quality of coffee can be toxic – coffees that are made from over-ripe or ruined coffee beans can cause headache, sickness or an overall bad feeling.

Coffee can be lethal – drinking about 13 liters of coffee can cause your demise. The excessive amount of caffeine won’t be handled by your body.

It causes restlessness and insomnia – If you’ve been tossing and turning around the whole night, coffee might be the culprit. The caffeine present in coffee keeps you alert. Make sure to stay away from coffee a few hours before bedtime.

Possible negative effect during pregnancy – Pregnant women are discouraged from drinking more than a cup of coffee every day. Though there is no actual study to prove that caffeine has negative side effect on the fetus, it is said that fetus becomes restless when the mother takes too much caffeine.

Stimulates acid production – Excessive amount of coffee as well as taking coffee on an empty stomach causes hyperacidity.

Irritates the stomach – People with recurring hyperacidity, GERD, heartburn and ulcer are discouraged to take coffee as acid found in the coffee beans can irritate the lining of the stomach.

Conclusion – Friend or Foe

So is coffee a friend or foe?

Universally, coffee is definitely a friend. The benefits of having a cup of coffee every day go beyond giving you a boost to start your day. Coffee will only be your enemy if you have abused it. Just like with any other things, coffee should be taken in moderation to avoid any negative side effects.

To get the most of life, everything should be taken in moderation. Though coffee has known to provide many health benefits, we should never abuse it. If you want to spend your day energetic, alert and free from discomfort such as hyperacidity, limit your coffee intake.

