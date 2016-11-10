Brain boosting foods and supplements for memory and cognitive function

Have you ever imagined that the foods and supplements you take could affect the functionality of your brain? Yes, this is true because brain foods have enough vitamins, energy, healthy fats, and abundant antioxidants, which are relevant and effective in protecting you and fighting against brain diseases. Give your brain adequate care and treatment by concentrating on eating nutritious and wholesome foods like vegetables, oils, chocolate, and fruits. However, these foods can aid your cognitive processes, improve your memory capacity, and enhance the functions of your brain. Although, some are more effective than others are. Some of these fruits and vegetables are avocados, beets, blueberries, bone broth, broccoli, salmon, turmeric, and others.

Let us look at some of the fifteen best foods and other supplements that can help your brain and memory function effectively.

Avocados

Avocado fruits are renowned for their rich fat content. It is important to note that the kind of fat seen in this fruit is called monosaturated fat and is regarded as a better source of fat responsible for keeping your body healthy and your blood sugar levels low, stable, and sound. The fruit helps to enhance and memory functions, and prolonged attention span cognitively. It also fights against stroke, paralysis, and blood clotting in the brain because of the presence of folate and vitamin K.

Do you know there are some vitamins produced by avocados that are not stored in the body? Some vitamins need to be replenished regularly in your body like vitamin C and vitamin B. High protein and low sugar content are other unique features of avocados.

Beets

This is one of the most nourishing root vegetables you can take that will enhance your mental performance, as it accelerates the flow of blood to your brain. They are rich in natural nitrates that can improve the circulation of blood to your brain and some antioxidants protect your cells from cancer. Moreover, they can reduce or entirely flush out toxic substances from your bloodstream. Beets could be useful in the preparation of sweet potato beet hash and beet and goat cheese salad.

Blueberries

Blueberries are very useful for relieving your brain from stress, depression, and degeneration. These recipes can give you good doses of blueberry fruits like healthy blueberry cobbler, omega blueberry smoothie, and pumpkin blueberry pancakes. They are rich in fiber, vitamin K, vitamin C, and a good source of anti-oxidants. There are Gallic acids, which renew and refresh your brain cells from fatigue and lethargy.

Bone Broth

The recipe to prepare this fruit is called ‘beef bone broth recipe’, which is rich in collagen and helps in reducing and healing intestinal inflammation, glycine, and proline. Bone broth improves your memory, enhances your immune system, alleviates joint pains, helps you to overcome food allergies, and heals your gut.

Alpha GPC

This is a nootropic supplement used to boost your brain’s performance and enhance your cognitive skills.

Broccoli

Do you want to enjoy an active memory? Broccoli has all it takes to give your brain and memory the best protection and improvement. There are choline and vitamin K that will keep your memory and brain sharp and active. It is prepared in recipes such as creamy broccoli soup, broccoli pesto dip, and crockpot beef and broccoli. There is a high fiber content in all the recipes of broccoli.

Celery

Celery is an anti-oxidant rich in polysaccharides and fights against inflammation, joint pains, and irritable bowel syndrome. There is a high level of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals with low calories in celery. Do you want to lose weight now? There is much health benefit if it is eaten together with the stalks, leaves, and seeds. You can prepare some tasty recipes of celery like super hydration juice and ants on a log.

Coconut Oil

You can prepare some healthy recipes with your coconut oil like baked grouper and coconut cilantro sauce, and coconut crust pizza that will boost your brain performance and enhance the activities in your memory. Coconut is one of the best fruits that have versatile uses, and it can cure several maladies. You can use it as a natural anti-inflammatory recipe, and it is beneficial to the aged as it helps to reduce memory loss. It also destroys the bacteria that live in the gut of human beings.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate helps to reduce and maintain your blood pressure, and increases the circulation of blood from your heart to the brain, as an anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant with some elements of flavonols in it. However, if you want to eat look out for the darker chocolates with more health benefits. These healthy recipes for chocolate will help you like chocolate covered berries and dark chocolate almond butter cookies.

Egg Yolks

This is specifically important for pregnant women as it helps in the proper development of the fetus. It contains an increased amount of choline that helps in releasing the hormones of happiness. Do you know eggs can make you happy? As an adult, eggs contribute to maintaining your cholesterol level; therefore check out some of these egg recipes like baked eggs and spinach, and breakfast salmon egg bake.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

There are strong antioxidants like polyphenols and EVOO in your olive oil. These properties are relevant in promoting learning abilities and helping your memory.

Green, Leafy Vegetables

Always enjoy your leafy green brain foods like kale, romaine lettuce, spinach, and Swiss chard, if you want to get rid of dementia and other mental disorders. Green, leafy vegetables are loaded with vitamin K and vitamin A.

Rosemary

Carnosic acid in rosemary helps to protect your brain from neurodegeneration, Alzheimer’s strokes, eyesight defects, and ageing.

Salmon

Salmon is seafood that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that improve your brain performance.

Turmeric

This spice has a chemical compound called curcumin that enhances antioxidant levels, boosts your immune system, increases the flow of oxygen to your brain, and processes information quickly.

Walnuts

Do you want to keep your cognitive and mental health vibrant? Eat walnuts regularly as they are rich in vitamins, minerals, and anti-oxidants.

Top 5 Brain Supplements for a Mental Edge

The five top brain supplements you need are