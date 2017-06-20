Can these 8 Herbal Teas Boost your Immune System

The immune system is responsible for protecting us from any disease. It is a system that is a combination of tissues, a network of cells and organs. White blood cell which is also known as leukocytes is responsible for destroying and seeks out any disease. Now, the entire immune system needs to work properly and to do so it needs a proper diet and healthy lifestyle. Researchers have found some nutritional foods and drinks that help in improving the immune system, but there are a lot more to invent to keep our immune system highly active at all the time. Herbal teas are one of those nutritional objects that help in improving the functionality of the immune system and here we will discuss 8 herbal teas and will find out if these are capable of enhancing your immune system.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile is an herb that comes from a blooming plant and is used to make chamomile tea which has some amazing health benefits. The chamomile tea has the ability to fight against the microbes and helps support your invulnerability. Tea from dried chamomile blossoms can improve your immune system significantly.

Chai tea

Chai tea is a drink that is popular in most of the countries around the world is considered as a health drink. In countries like India and other Asian countries, Chai is taken to improve the blood circulation and to improve the immune system of the body. The presence of cardamon and ginger in tea boosts the immune system and diseases like a headache, cold, etc. can be treated by taking Chai tea.

Lemon balm tea

Tea from lemon balm, which is a member of the mint family can be used to improve your immune system. Caffeic and rosmarinic acids in lemon balm help fighting many bacterias and taking this tea can help you to fight many microbes and can reduce many infections and eczema. The health benefits of lemon balm tea help it to gain popularity as a health tool and it is in use for last many years.

Raspberry leaf tea

It is high in Vitamine and other essential minerals which make Raspberry leaf tea a healthy drink to consume. It also contains a significant amount of tannins and improves healthy bile production. In result, it improves the overall immune system of the body. This drink is ok to consume every day and also enhances other functionality of your health as well.

Mulberry tea

It is a tea which is extracted from mulberry tree leaves. It provides with multiple health benefits due to a high volume of vitamins, antioxidants, magnesium, etc. It also contains alkaloids that activate macrophages which are white blood cells that trigger the immune system. This tea is also capable of fighting against diabetes and other diseases such as cold, heart disease, cancer, etc. So, Mulberry tea is definitely a great choice for the improvement of the immune system.

Mint tea

Mint tea or peppermint tea contains a high volume of calcium, vitamin B, and potassium and these minerals are essential for a better health and immune system.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is a very famous drink in Asian countries, but this tea is not only a delicious drink but also a very healthy and useful drink for your overall health. It has been found that ginger tea is capable of enhancing the protective function of the immunity system of our body. However, it is advised to seek a physician’s advice before you start taking ginger tea regularly.

Kratom tea

Kratom is a controversial tree that is used for many medical benefits and also used for the recreational purpose in few countries. Kratom tea contains an alkaloid called Epicatechin which is an antioxidant and it also antibacterial and antiviral. This boosts the immunity system of our body.

Now, we know that all of these 8 herbal teas are capable of boosting your immune system. Make sure that you are aware of all the effects and side effects of these herbal teas before you start consuming them. Do not over consume any of these teas and maintain a proper diet chart and routine to get the best results.

