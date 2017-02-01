Design your Dream Dorm for a chance to win $2000!

Are you planning a career in design? Do you enjoy creating a beautiful living space? Or, would you like to be in with the chance of winning $2000 to help with student life? Whether you answered yes to one or all of those questions, this contest is for you!

Inspirational home décor brand Serena and Lily are offering $2000 to the lucky winner of this Dream Dorm contest, which could help you with your college fees, books, materials, or anything else that would support you in your time at university.

The aim of the challenge is for students across the country to design what they believe is their dream dorm room. You can enter your ideal room design by emailing it across to university@serenaandlily.com or mailing your entry to:

Dream Dorm Design Challenge

10 Liberty Ship Way

Suite 350

Sausalito, CA 94965

The submission criteria for the challenge is:

submitted, including textile swatches, spatial plans, and a color scheme if applicable. Submit your name, major area of study, and the college you attend.

An outline of the inspiration behind your design (100 to 300 words).

Briefly tell us what your career plans are both immediately following and

5 years after graduation (100 to 300 words).

The contest is being judged by four experts in the interior design field: Serena Dugan (Serena & Lily’s co-founder), Ashley Clark (sKout), Max Humphrey (maxhumphrey.com) and Shannon Wallack (Studio Life.Style).

Entries must be submitted by February 17 2017 and the winner will be announced on the Serena and Lily Facebook page on the 24 February.

For full details on this Dream Dorm Room design challenge, take a look at the contest page, here.