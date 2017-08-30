Online Gaming Sites: Changing Things as you Know Them

Online games have seen a massive explosion in the last few years, purely in terms of the number of participants, and 2018 promises to continue the trend.

Many online games such as Eye of Horus have seen unprecedented popularity thanks to wide scale.

According to stats, males aged between 18 and 30 comfortably makeup 30% of the online community and this number is only going to arise.

Don’t Blame It on the Sunshine, Don’t Blame It on the Moonlight, Blame It on the Smart Phone!

The smart phone has revolutionized the way we live, the way we work, the way we communicate, and more poignantly, the way we pass the time. It’s all down to these clever devices; people like me and you can access online games, visit our bank, and even do the grocery shopping from the comfort of our chairs.

Advertising rules, especially in the United Kingdom have changed in the last 10 years where online gaming websites and casinos are now allowed to advertise on terrestrial TV, giving them greater exposure than ever before.

Surprisingly, Ireland seems to be leading the way for some of the world’s biggest online gaming setups. Many of the big setups seem to be based over there.

Statistically, the vast majority of online gamers play when they are at home or on a lunch break from work. This form of gaming is gradually taking over traditional social activities, which according to experts is worrying.

The newer sites offer participants to enter chat rooms where they can meet and chat with fellow players and hopefully make new friends. In terms of legal developments, lawmakers in the United States are hoping to classify online gaming into different categories where it can be distinguished from online betting.

So far, the vast majority of the online gaming companies have shown great maturity and stayed on the right side of the law, and lawmakers are hoping that long may this continue.

So the notion that popular traditional games such as bingo are dying is a massive misconception and with a new medium.