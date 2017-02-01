The Rise Of Online Gaming

Online gaming has seen massive growth in recent years, and 2017 promises to be no different. Online games such as bingo have seen unparalleled participation popularity thanks to the access the Internet brings. Traditionally, these games were usually associated with older women popping down to the local bingo hall and entertaining themselves for a few hours. But with the advent of online gaming, a growing number of younger people, especially men are actively getting involved.

According to a recent study, 18 to 34 -year-olds make up to 30% of the online community as a whole. And this number is expected to grow in 2017.

So Why Is Online Gaming Becoming so Popular?

It’s largely thanks to the smart phone which has revolutionized many things that we do. Thanks to these devices, users can access online games from home or when they are on the move.

Another factor is the generous bonuses and regular promotions that are constantly advertised everywhere. Online gaming websites are regularly advertised in the media, particularly on terrestrial TV.

2013 saw a massive 300,000 UK users alone, with a further 100 million across the world, spending a massive £6.8 billion. The last few years has seen a 22% increase in mobile users accessing online games, and with the emergence of tablets, new smart phones, and apps, this figure will surely rise in 2017.

Ireland appears to be one the world’s biggest online gaming pioneers. Certain casino operators in Ireland are proving to be major players on the world stage (without naming names).

Most online gamers participate from home or when they are on the move or even on their lunch break. Online gaming has even become a social phenomena where friends get together and spend time gaming.

The odds of winning are increasing, and this makes it easier to win your money back when compared to the traditional slot machines. According to statistics, more than 95% of people who participate in online gaming have actually won at one point or another.

Interestingly, only 10% of users claim that making money was the main reason for participating. Up to 80% of online gamers find the buzz of participating, and the ease of access smart phones and tablets provide one of the main reasons for playing.

A staggering 50% of players participate on a daily basis, and this means that online gaming has become somewhat of a social event.

A growing number of online gaming websites also offer chat rooms where you can chat with fellow players and make new friends. It seems like everybody is getting on board and online gaming has even caught the attention of a growing number of celebrities including the former US president Bill Clinton, the singer Robbie Williams, and even people like Sharon Osborne admit to being fans.

New developments seem to indicate that lawmakers want to classify online gaming into different categories. Senators are debating whether to differentiate online betting from online gaming for example.

Thankfully online gaming/betting companies have behaved responsibly and lawfully thus far, and the vast majority of providers have not caused any real reasons of concern.