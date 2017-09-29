Virtual Reality: Technologies That Will Change Our Life

Technological advances are fast progressing, with new inventions being introduced into the market, once in awhile. There was a time when one wouldn’t even dream of Virtual Reality. But now, it is slowly but surely affecting the way we live, imagine and even socialize.

If you are keen on tech, then you are probably aware of some of the life-changing advances in Virtual Reality. If not, well, it’s time to get informed by what is happening in the world around you. You sure are missing out on cool things that Virtual Reality makes possible.

Below are some of the VR technologies that will surely change how we experience life, and on a large scale:

Training Simulators

If you are like me, then, you prefer a practical approach to things. Most times, the pure theory makes a class boring, and it doesn’t let you have the actual feeling when on the ground. Virtual Reality overcomes this challenge through simulators that are adopted in many fields, military, aviation, medicine, etc.

In medicine, doctors can interact with virtual systems to practice a procedure that they will undertake on a patient. Surgeons can also visualize their patients, tools, and work on them, virtual “twins” before they proceed with the procedure. Studies into such training show that it helps doctors to be faster and make fewer mistakes.

In the military, the personnel can simulate a hostage situation and practice with it, to ensure that casualties are at a minimum, during the actual operation. One can also practice hand-to-hand combat using VR, without getting injured.

VR brings visualization of data to a whole new level. The technology has been in use over the years though. Innovations made into display technology has ramped up interest in weather models, Oculus Rift Molecular Visualization, to architecture.

One has a wider field view of 90 degrees. In that, the technology allows you to look in any direction. It could be used for demonstrations to students, or even to research collaborators. There is much excitement about the technology and the viewing of the scientific data.

Visual power combined with realities that are lifelike, make conceptualization easy. Most of the remodeling and real estate industries are based on the need for this. Matterport for one, a leading player in the real estate industry is changing their database of maps into Virtual Reality.

The VR technology will change our ability to visualize spaces. You can move objects around a room for remodeling purposes without knocking over other objects in the same area. You can also change the location of a fixed structure on a wall, without ripping it out. Cool, right?

It may even affect the role of realtors as you can visit a property through VR, and feel as if you are there.

Application in ongoing therapy programs

VR can help people heal, understand and reconcile with real-world experiences. Say you have a phobia of heights, the visual power of Virtual Reality will help you face your fears without needing to climb Mt. Everest, in reality, i.e., It also allows veterans, in a controlled environment, to confront their challenges.

The application of Virtual Reality can be combined with behavioral therapy to help different individuals to overcome their phobia(s).

Enhancing remote control capabilities

With virtual reality, the possibilities of remote-controlled applications become endless. Using the DJI Mavic Pro, you will be able to turn the sky into your canvas. As the user, you can control the drone remotely.

It can be useful in dangerous environments, where you can respond to the situation as if you were there. Example of such cases includes when detonating an explosive, inspecting it or even when you are supposed to deal with material that’s radioactive.

Changes how we travel the world

Various applications make touring different places in the world a reality, without having to book a ticket or drive there. You can experience the life of New Yorkers, stroll around the streets when you aren’t physically present at the location.

YouVisit offers users a platform to build their experience that is easy to use and comes with a guided tour.

Conclusion

Change is coming and fast. Though not adopted on a large scale, in the coming years, Virtual Reality will sure change our experience of life. Someday, we may look back and wonder how we were able to survive in a world without technology.